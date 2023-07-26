Rajasthan govt forms board for upliftment of 4 caste groups

The Rajasthan government has constituted a board to provide basic facilities for the upliftment of certain caste groups and recommend measures to remove their socio-economic backwardness.

The Rajasthan State Ahilya Bai Holkar Board will be tasked with taking stock of the condition of Gadaria (Gadri), Gayari, Ghosi (Gawala), Purbia (Dhangar, Gadri) castes and prepare an authentic survey report on them, according to an official statement.

The board will work to provide basic facilities to these groups and suggest measures to remove their backwardness, the statement said.

The board will also make suggestions regarding their educational and economic upliftment, generating employment opportunities for them, as well as recommend concrete measures against existing social evils, it said.

It will also suggest ways to sustain the traditional businesses of the groups with updated present-day methods.

The board will have a chairman, a vice-chairman and five non-official members besides officials of concerned departments, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)