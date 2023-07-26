UK banks must protect customers' lawful freedom of expression -minister
Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith stressed the importance of protecting lawful freedom of expression for customers when he met bank bosses on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.
It said that all participants had committed to the principle of non-discrimination.
