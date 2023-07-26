Left Menu

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told his Danish counterpart on Wednesday Iraq was determined to keep diplomatic missions safe, days after officials said Danish embassy staff left the country. A spokesperson for the Danish foreign ministry said the embassy in Baghdad had been closed for the summer holidays since July 22.

Fuad Hussein Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told his Danish counterpart on Wednesday Iraq was determined to keep diplomatic missions safe, days after officials said Danish embassy staff left the country. The Iraqi ministry said the Danish staff left on Monday, the same day that a small group of protesters in Denmark set fire to a copy of the Koran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.

A string of Koran burnings in other countries has triggered protests across the Muslim world. A spokesperson for the Danish foreign ministry said the embassy in Baghdad had been closed for the summer holidays since July 22.

