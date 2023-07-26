Left Menu

School headmaster suspended in UP after video showing his obscene acts goes viral

Acting on the complaint, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari BSA ordered an inquiry by the block education officer after which Jaiswal was suspended.We got a complaint against Durga Prasad Jaiswal, primary school teacher and headmaster in Shivpur Bairagi Basik School of Visheshwarganj block, that he comes to school in an inebriated state.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:15 IST
School headmaster suspended in UP after video showing his obscene acts goes viral
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The headmaster of a government primary school in Visheshwarganj area here has been suspended for allegedly indulging in obscene acts in front of students in a drunken state, an official said on Wednesday. In a purported video, Durga Prasad Jaiswal, posted at Shivpur Bairagi Primary School in Visheshwarganj block, can be seen sleeping naked in school in an inebriated condition, much to the embarrassment of the students. The officials said the veracity of the video which went viral is yet to be ascertained. Agitated parents and villagers claimed that Jaiswal has often indulged in obscene acts in front of the students. They said the headmaster takes off his clothes in class and rests. Embarrassed by these antics, the girl students have stopped going to school, they said. Acting on the complaint, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) ordered an inquiry by the block education officer after which Jaiswal was suspended.

''We got a complaint against Durga Prasad Jaiswal, primary school teacher and headmaster in Shivpur Bairagi Basik School of Visheshwarganj block, that he comes to school in an inebriated state. A video of the same also surfaced recently. However, the video is yet to be verified. He was suspended on July 24 on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the block education officer,'' BSA Avyakt Ram Tiwari said. ''A departmental inquiry is being conducted. If necessary, an FIR will also be lodged against the headmaster,'' the BSA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023