Nine scouts from Himachal to participate in 'World Scout Jamboree'

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:43 IST
Nine scouts from Himachal Pradesh have been selected to participate in the prestigious World Scout Jamboree in South Korea to be held from August 1 to 12.

The selected scouts -- Satyam Dhiman, Ketav Sodhi, Anitya Dhiman, Nipun Sharma, Harshit, Ansh Pradhan, Vanik Pandit, Rover Balveer Singh and Ranger Ankita Thakur -- will take part as International Services Team, Director of Higher Education Amarjeet Kumar Sharma said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

A total of 384 Indian nationals, categorized in eight units, will participate in the international jamboree event under the banner of Indian Scouts and Guides. This year the theme of the mega event is 'Draw Your Dream'. More than 50,000 scouts from 172 countries will take part in the mega event, he said.

The event is one of the biggest outdoor educational programmes organised for the youth and includes adventure activities, achieving sustainable development targets, and mental as well physical strengthening activities.

Anitya Dhiman of Himachal Pradesh has been selected as media coordinator head of the seventh unit.

In 1920, after years-long efforts of Founder of Scouting Lord Robert Baden Powel, the first World Scout Jamboree was organised in London in which 8,000 scouts from 34 countries participated. Since then, the World Scout Jamboree has been organised regularly after a gap of four years for scouts aged between 14 to 17 years, representing 172 nations in the world, the statement said.

