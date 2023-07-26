Left Menu

Govt says 236 districts yet to declare themselves manual-scavenging free

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said 530 of Indias 766 districts have reported themselves to be free from manual scavenging.There is no report of the practice of manual scavenging in any districts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:05 IST
Govt says 236 districts yet to declare themselves manual-scavenging free
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Wednesday said 236 districts are yet to declare themselves free from manual scavenging even as it claimed that no district has reported the practice. Fourteen states and Union Territories have declared themselves manual-scavenging free, it said. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said 530 of India's 766 districts have reported themselves to be free from manual scavenging.

''There is no report of (the) practice of manual scavenging in any districts. We have requested all districts either to declare themselves free from manual scavenging or upload the data of insanitary latrine and manual scavengers associated with it on the 'Swachhta Abhiyan' mobile app. However, no credible data has been uploaded on the app so far,'' Athawale said in a written response.

Most districts of Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal are yet to declare themselves manual-scavenging free, he said.

Manual scavenging is banned under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The law bans the use of any individual for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of or otherwise handling in any manner human excreta till its disposal. Responding to another question, Athawale said 14 states and Union Territories are free from manual scavenging, according to information received from districts and state governments and Union Territory administrations towards manual scavenging-free status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023