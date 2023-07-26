Chhattisgarh: For improving system, youths should join politics, says CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday urged youths to join politics, saying if the government is good then only the system will improve. He said today's youths will have to fight against "hatred and WhatsApp university".

He was addressing a programme organised by the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, for first-time voters in Raipur.

Assembly elections are due in the Congress-governed Chhattisgarh by the end of the year. "Fifty per cent of India's population is under 29 years of age and 65 per cent is below 35 years. This was the reason former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had reduced the voting age from 22 years to 18 years," he said. The CM said students want good schools, colleges, libraries, teachers and infrastructure, but it will be possible only with a good government. "Therefore, youths should join politics," he said.

In Congress' victory in the state polls in 2018, youths had played a vital role, he said. Pointing to Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, who was once the youngest mayor of India, he said youths will be given sufficient opportunities in the coming elections. "The youths of today will have to fight against hatred and WhatsApp university. They will have to fight for the unity of the nation, love and brotherhood," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)