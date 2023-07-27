Congress MLA objects to presence of children in assembly visitors’ gallery amid heavy rains

Congress MLA and former school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday objected to the presence of children in the assembly visitors' gallery, citing a "red alert" issued in Mumbai amid heavy rains, which has led to the closure of schools.

Gaikwad, who is also the Mumbai Congress president, wondered how children in uniform were in the state assembly when schools are shut due to the red alert. "There is waterlogging in Churchgate. How will the children go back," she asked.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the government must ensure that the children reach their homes safely.

Mumbai witnessed incessant rainfall since Thursday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" in the city during the day.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday after the IMD issued a red alert for the metropolis.

