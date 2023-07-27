Left Menu

Congress MLA objects to presence of children in assembly visitors’ gallery amid heavy rains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:36 IST
Congress MLA objects to presence of children in assembly visitors’ gallery amid heavy rains
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA and former school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday objected to the presence of children in the assembly visitors' gallery, citing a "red alert" issued in Mumbai amid heavy rains, which has led to the closure of schools.

Gaikwad, who is also the Mumbai Congress president, wondered how children in uniform were in the state assembly when schools are shut due to the red alert. "There is waterlogging in Churchgate. How will the children go back," she asked.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the government must ensure that the children reach their homes safely.

Mumbai witnessed incessant rainfall since Thursday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" in the city during the day.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday after the IMD issued a red alert for the metropolis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023