Left Menu

Four influencer marketing agencies empanelled for public outreach: Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:11 IST
Four influencer marketing agencies empanelled for public outreach: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has empanelled four ''influencer'' marketing agencies to improve public outreach of its initiatives and campaigns, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has told Parliament.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said that the empanelment of influencer marketing agencies was done by the MyGov, the citizen engagement platform of the Union government under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

''Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) has informed that MyGov has in March, 2023 undertaken a process for empanelment of influencer marketing agencies with an objective of enabling wider dissemination and enhance citizen engagement in respect of information related to various schemes/campaigns/initiatives of Government of India,'' Thakur said on Tuesday in response to a question by Congress member Manish Tewari.

''Based on response to the bid, MyGov has empanelled four agencies. No amount has been spent under the said empanelment process till date,'' the minister said.

He said the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertakes campaigns relating to publicity, awareness generation of programmes, schemes of the government.

''For this purpose, the CBC has in place transparent policy guidelines for empanelment of media/agencies and release of advertisements and other promotions on media platforms, including for digital media/social media,'' Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023