Left Menu

Next year's Matriculation exam to commence from Feb 20: BSE

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:21 IST
Next year's Matriculation exam to commence from Feb 20: BSE
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday announced that next year's matriculation (Class 10) examination will commence from February 20. A notification issued by BSE said the annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 will be conducted from February 20, 2024, to March 4, 2024.

The details of the examination will be notified later.

The BSE also said that the forms for the examination will be filled by candidates during October 2023 and the evaluation of answer sheets to be conducted from March 12 for a period of at least 12 days.

The notification also said that the half-yearly examination of Class 10 and Madhyama will be conducted from September 13 to 16, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023