Gear up for Mind Wars’ National Spell Bee competition 2023!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Great news awaits for spelling enthusiasts among all the middle school students in India with Mind Wars, India's leading educational initiative by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). Mind Wars is all set for conducting its national spelling contest - Spell Bee 2023, for the first time. This exhilarating all India contest is now open to students from classes 4 to 9 across India for demonstrating their mettle in English. The one-of-its-kind Mind Wars Spell Bee 2023 will follow a multi-stage format. The competition will commence with intra-school rounds in participating schools, with students participating in three categories. The champions and runners-up from each zone will then advance to the Grand Finale, which will be showcased on the Mind Wars YouTube channel. In the Grand Finale, the top three students from each category will be awarded the titles of Winner, First Runner-Up, and Second Runner-Up.

Exciting prizes await the winners of Mind Wars Spell Bee 2023, including cash prizes worth 10 lakh, trophies, certificates, and other valuable rewards. Additionally, participants will gain invaluable experience and exposure throughout the competition, fostering their personal and academic growth.

''We are delighted to bring back Mind Wars Spell Bee in a pan India avatar like never before,'' said Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Executive Vice President of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. ''Through this competition, we aim to accelerate learning for the English language amongst students and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent. We believe that such initiatives contribute significantly to the overall development of young minds.'' Mind Wars Spell Bee is designed to enhance students' English skills, encompassing spelling, usage, pronunciation and vocabulary. By encouraging students to develop their language abilities, this initiative empowers them to excel in their academic pursuits and future endeavours.

The contest features three categories based on grade levels: Junior (Classes 4 & 5), Middle (Classes 6 & 7), and Senior (Classes 8 & 9). Upon registration, participants will receive specially curated practice material, which will be provided after registration. This resource will serve as a valuable tool for students to prepare for the competition and enhance their English skills otherwise too.

Registration for this prestigious competition is exclusively available through school offices. Interested schools are encouraged to contact the Mind Wars team on 09625933434 for further information and registration procedures.

About Mind Wars Mind Wars is a pioneering initiative by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, aimed at transforming education by promoting cognitive skills and holistic development among students. With its diverse range of competitions, quizzes, and educational content, Mind Wars provides an engaging and immersive learning experience, fostering the intellectual potential of young minds.

