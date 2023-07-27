Left Menu

Indonesian President Widodo arrives in China, plans talks with Chinese leader Xi

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:25 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported.

Widodo was due to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu in southwestern China, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said the two leaders would meet but gave no details of what they might discuss.

Indonesia is, along with China, a member of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies.

Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China's fast-growing electric car brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

