Assam govt initiates probe on Bodoland Univ VC's corruption charges

Vice-Chancellor Prof Laishram Ladu Singh, who has secured an anticipatory bail, has not been attending office for the past few days, university officials said.Led by the All Bodo Students Union ABSU, several organisations have been protesting against the irregularities allegedly committed by Prof Singh.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:46 IST
Following allegations of financial and other irregularities at state-run Bodoland University, the Assam government has constituted a 'high-level' enquiry committee to look into the charges.

Headed by an additional chief secretary, the panel was asked to submit its report within a month, an official release said.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Chancellor of the Kokrajhar-based varsity, set up the panel.

''The committee will look into all the reported irregularities (of Bodoland University) and submit its report in one month,'' said the release, issued on Wednesday night. Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Biswaranjan Samal is the chairman of the panel, while IIT Guwahati Professor Dr S K Deb and Tezpur University Finance Officer Dr B B Mishra are appointed as its members. Vice-Chancellor Prof Laishram Ladu Singh, who has secured an anticipatory bail, has not been attending office for the past few days, university officials said.

Led by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), several organisations have been protesting against the irregularities allegedly committed by Prof Singh. ABSU President Dipen Boro said that despite being accused of corruption charges by Chief Minister's Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing earlier, Singh continues to hold the post of the varsity, located in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). ''He must be removed from the present position of VC of BU and be suspended immediately. It is unwise that a person accused of criminal charges is holding such a prestigious position. So, to prevent further corrupt practice by Prof Singh, urgent action is desired,'' he said. On July 20, ABSU and Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) staged a demonstration in front of the university demanding immediate suspension of the VC. Later, ABSU locked the office chamber of Singh. The students' union had also threatened that if the government did not remove him within a week, it would launch vigorous movements in support of their demand.

