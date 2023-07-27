Left Menu

AP CM disburses Rs 46 cr under scheme for poor students' foreign education

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed Rs 46 crore to 357 eligible poor students to pursue higher education in foreign universities under the Jagananna Videsi Vidyadevena scheme. Noting the kind of support the southern state is according for students to study abroad, the Chief Minister highlighted that the tuition fees in some of these institutions is over Rs 1 crore.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed Rs 46 crore to 357 eligible poor students to pursue higher education in foreign universities under the 'Jagananna Videsi Vidyadevena' scheme. Eligible students from SC, ST, BC and minority communities will receive a financial support of Rs 1.25 crore while students from other communities will get up to Rs 1 crore to fund their foreign education. ''Jagananna Videshi Vidyadevena is a blessing for students who bag seats in good colleges (foreign) but are not in a position to pay the fees,'' said Reddy. Availing this scheme, eligible students can pursue higher education in institutions recognised under QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education Rankings in the disciplines of engineering, medicine, law, journalism and others. Students can apply for admissions in as many as 320 foreign colleges. Noting the kind of support the southern state is according for students to study abroad, the Chief Minister highlighted that the tuition fees in some of these institutions is over Rs 1 crore. ''If we cannot support our students who bagged seats in these colleges, then how will our students emerge as leaders,'' observed Reddy. Terming 'Jagananna Videsi Vidyadeevena' as a revolutionary step, Reddy highlighted that this scheme will enhance the fame of Andhra Pradesh and noted that no other state is supporting students in this manner.

