UPSC granted options of centre change to candidates who opted Imphal as exam centre: Govt
The UPSC granted the option to candidates, who had chosen Imphal as the exam centre, to change and appear in Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong centres, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
In a written reply, Singh informed the House that this option was provided in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, which was held on May 28 and in the recruitment tests for Accounts Officer/Enforcement Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) held on July 2.
The UPSC granted an option to the candidates, who had opted for Imphal as an exam centre, to change and appear in any of the centres, viz. Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong, he said.
The minister said the Staff Selection Commission has three centres -- Imphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul -- for conducting various exams in Manipur.
However, for Multi-Tasking (Non-Tech.) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2022, the candidates of Manipur were provided with alternative options such as Aizawl, Kohima etc. in the northeast, he said.
Further, the candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India, Singh added.
