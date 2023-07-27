Left Menu

Haryana govt applies 'no work, no pay' principle on striking clerks

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 22:12 IST
Haryana govt applies 'no work, no pay' principle on striking clerks
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Thursday decided to apply the ''no work, no pay'' principle for clerks who have been striking for a revision of their basic pay.

According to an order issued by the finance department's additional chief secretary, the strike is causing inconvenience to the public.

''Accordingly, the government has decided that the principle of 'no work, no pay' shall be made applicable and the salary of such employees who are taking part in the strike shall not be released for the period they remain on strike,'' the order said.

''Therefore, all the drawing and disbursing officers of all the departments are hereby directed that the salary of the employees who are on strike should not be released till further orders,'' it added.

Nearly 15,000 clerks of various departments have been on strike for more than three weeks to demand a revision of their basic pay from Rs 19,900 per month to Rs 35,400.

Two rounds of talks between government representatives and the clerks have failed to find a solution.

While the government has said it is ready to consider revising the basic pay to Rs 21,700 per month, it termed as impractical the demand for a base remuneration of Rs 35,400.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023