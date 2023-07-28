Himachal police chief lauds Sanawar school's Model UN

Left Menu

The state police chief lauded the Sanawar Model United Nations conference underway here, saying debating key issues such as the drug menace will instil in students a rigour for critical thinking and a penchant for diplomacy.The Lawrence School, Sanawar, a co-ed boarding school commenced on Thursday its Sanawar Model United Nations SNAMUN conference in collaboration with the UNHCR and UNODC.

The state police chief lauded the Sanawar Model United Nations conference underway here, saying debating key issues such as the drug menace will instil in students a rigour for critical thinking and a penchant for diplomacy.

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, – a co-ed boarding school – commenced on Thursday its Sanawar Model United Nations (SNAMUN) conference in collaboration with the UNHCR and UNODC. The three-day student-led event will see discussions on a slew of issues. ''I applaud the school's collaboration with UNHCR and UNODC, addressing pressing issues like refugees and drug crime. Himachal Pradesh Police supports the initiative wholeheartedly,'' Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said.

Speaking at the event, former secretary of the Himachal Pradesh government, Purnima Chauhan, said that in spite of the nation's progress towards gender equality, there still exists a significant gap.

''In spite of the nation's progress towards gender equality, there still exists a significant gap in recognising the economic contributions of women. Many women's efforts remain unacknowledged, confined to the realms of the unpaid economy,'' she said. ''Addressing this disparity is essential for India's inclusive growth and progress,'' she added. Chauhan said that by combining the potential of a young population, embracing sustainable practices, and empowering women, India can pave the way towards a prosperous and equitable future for all its citizens. ''The journey ahead may be challenging, but with determination and cooperation, we can overcome obstacles and shape a brighter tomorrow,'' she added.

