Left Menu

Optimistic about India semiconductor path; let's do this together: Foxconn Chairman Young Liu

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:11 IST
Optimistic about India semiconductor path; let's do this together: Foxconn Chairman Young Liu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foxconn on Friday said it is optimistic about direction of India's semiconductor roadmap, and asserted that Taiwan is and will be India's most trusted and reliable partner.

''Let's do this together,'' Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn said addressing SemiconIndia 2023.

Building an ecosystem for chips in India is ''for very brave'', he said adding ''Where there is a will, there is a way''.

Lauding the determination of the Indian government in this regard, Liu expressed optimism about where the nation is headed on its semiconductor journey. ''Taiwan is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner...Let's do this together,'' he said.

Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer based in Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023