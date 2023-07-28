Left Menu

Nigerian chess prodigy makes a move for social change

The foundation, funded by donors, aims to distribute 1,000,000 chess sets globally by 2030. Teacher Uzoamaka Uzouku said Urieto was helping breathe new life into existing chess clubs in local schools.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:30 IST
Nigerian chess prodigy makes a move for social change
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In the suburb of Kubwa, outside Nigeria's capital, Abuja, an 8-year-old chess prodigy wants to make her mark by using the board game as a tool for social change. Ivie Urieto has won 11 medals from both local and online competitions since she took up chess at the age of four. She aims to become a grandmaster by the time she is 15.

But her love of the game goes beyond just wanting to win herself - she wants other children to learn it and use it as a distraction from the tougher parts of life. As part of her role as an ambassador for the U.S.-based foundation "The Gift of Chess", Urieto visits local schools and orphanages to distribute boards and teach other children.

"I go around giving chess because I want people to learn how to play so that there will not be crime in the world," she said. The foundation, funded by donors, aims to distribute 1,000,000 chess sets globally by 2030.

Teacher Uzoamaka Uzouku said Urieto was helping breathe new life into existing chess clubs in local schools. "Before her arrival, we already have a chess club but her coming boosted it. Many children have joined," Uzouku said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023