Chhattisgarh: Govt teacher suspended for `forcing students to give massage'

A government teacher was suspended after he was accused of forcing students to give him massage in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, an official said on Friday.The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer DEO Sanjay Gupta said.The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused.

28-07-2023
  • Country:
  • India

A government teacher was suspended after he was accused of forcing students to give him massage in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Gupta said.

The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused. He was suspended after the Block Education Officer submitted a report, the DEO said. The concerned Cluster Educational Coordinator has also been served a notice and further inquiry was underway, Gupta added.

