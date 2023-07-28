Chhattisgarh: Govt teacher suspended for `forcing students to give massage'
A government teacher was suspended after he was accused of forcing students to give him massage in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, an official said on Friday.The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer DEO Sanjay Gupta said.The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused.
