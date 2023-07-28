Odisha govt asks univs to help Manipur students

Odisha government has asked universities in the state to ensure that students hailing from Manipur do not face any problem in the campuses and help them in the best possible way, officials said on Friday. The Higher Education Department Thursday sought a report with details of Manipuri students in the various universities' campuses, issues being faced by them in the wake of the clashes in the northeastern state and remedial measures being taken by the institutions in addressing their problems. The department in the letter to the universities also asked them to look after the basic requirements of the Mnaipuri students like finances, extension of date for submitting fees among others. The letter was issued to the universities in wake of letters written to the state by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi.

Uikey wrote to Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking cooperation to ensure that students from Manipur do not face any hardship in their academic pursuit. "I am very much concerned about the welfare of the students and I would like to ensure that the students are not adversely affected in their educational activities at this critical juncture and unforeseen circumstances," said Uikey.

Many students are pursuing their higher education in different colleges and universities in Odisha and are facing problems in meeting their day to day requirements coupled with expenditure related to their studies, she wrote and Odisha governor to help the Manipur students resolve their issues without much hardship. Joshi too wrote to Odisha higher education secretary that students from Manipur were not able to submit their online application forms for admission to different institutes due to the ban on internet in the state following clashes. He requested that the students from Manipur be allowed to submit applications through post. He also requested for extension of the last date for submission of applications.

There are a number of students from the northeastern state pursuing various undergraduate and post graduate courses in the city.

A girl student from Manipur who is pursuing management studies in a reputed institute here said she is facing problems in getting monthly remittances from her home. She is, however, managing with help from her local friends.

