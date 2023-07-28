Over 1,550 street children rescued so far this year: Govt in Lok Sabha
Over 1,550 street children were rescued from across the country so far this year, the government said on Friday.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) rescued 1,551 street children during spot field drives.
After rescuing the street children, the NCPCR produced them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of their respective areas and ensured they were rehabilitated, Irani said.
The NCPCR is in the process of identifying the rescued children, the WCD minister said, adding that so far 24 states have shared information on the hotspots where homeless children were found in higher numbers.
