Left Menu

Over 1,550 street children rescued so far this year: Govt in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:48 IST
Over 1,550 street children rescued so far this year: Govt in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1,550 street children were rescued from across the country so far this year, the government said on Friday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) rescued 1,551 street children during spot field drives.

After rescuing the street children, the NCPCR produced them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of their respective areas and ensured they were rehabilitated, Irani said.

The NCPCR is in the process of identifying the rescued children, the WCD minister said, adding that so far 24 states have shared information on the hotspots where homeless children were found in higher numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023