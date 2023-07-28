NIT Srinagar to prepare reports on development, environment in J-K

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar is envisioning new initiatives like a developmental report and an environmental status report to help the Jammu and Kashmir government and the civil society to develop environmental and developmental strategies for the Union Territory, university director Sudhakar Yedla said on Friday.

He said the institute has a well-established section on research and consultancy wing, which is primarily responsible for liaison between the institute and the industry.

In an effort to play a wider role in the development of Kashmir, the NIT Srinagar is envisioning new initiatives such as J-K Development Report and J-K Environmental Status Report, Yelda told reporters here.

These are independent assessment and evaluation of the system which helps the government and the civil society to develop environmental and developmental strategies, he added.

Besides strengthening the existing inter-disciplinary research centres such as water resources management centre and iDream, the NIT Srinagar is developing more centres in the areas of energy and environmental research, nano science and technology and tribology, Yelda said. The NIT director said they were putting efforts to develop niche areas of work considering and converting the special climatic and geographic conditions to their unique strength.

Such centres of excellence would be developed to attract the world's best research teams to come and work in Jammu and Kashmir. We are trying to form an inter-institutional consortium towards such an effort, he said, adding NIT Srinagar is striving to broaden its research outreach.

Giving details about the new initiatives taken up by the institute, Yelda said it has started the implementation of multiple entry and multiple exit systems at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

We are among the first institutions in the country in implementing this, he added.

In a move to give flexibility and academic mobility to the students, NIT Srinagar has started a system of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) in the National Academic Depository. Students from batch 2022 and onwards are being registered in this system, he said. Yedla said the NIT Srinagar has signed MoUs with IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jammu and other institutions. Students of the final year join these institutions for research and dissertation work, he added.

We are also trying to bring students and faculties from various IITs to NIT Srinagar as part of the exchange programme, Yelda said.

