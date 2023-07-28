Left Menu

Sharing this information, Dr. Archana Keerti Chaudhary, the Principal of IPS Academy, Indore Institute of Science and Technology, expressed her pride not only for the college but also for the city, as landing a job at a world-renowned company like Tesla with such a lucrative package is a matter of great pride.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:44 IST
Tesla Picks IPS Academy's Himanshu Singh for Germany Job, Offers Lucrative ₹4 Crore Package
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28: Himanshu Singh, a Mechanical Engineering student at IPS Academy, has achieved significant success. Himanshu Singh has been offered a job by the renowned company Tesla with a package of ₹4 crores per year. He will be heading to Germany for a job at the company. In Germany, Himanshu Singh will also undergo a 2-year internship sponsored by Tesla, with the company bearing expenses amounting to ₹1.5 crores per year for this internship.

During the internship in Germany, Himanshu Singh will work in Tesla's Electronic Vehicle segment. Sharing this information, Dr. Archana Keerti Chaudhary, the Principal of IPS Academy, Indore Institute of Science and Technology, expressed her pride not only for the college but also for the city, as landing a job at a world-renowned company like Tesla with such a lucrative package is a matter of great pride.

She also highlighted that Mechanical Engineering offers ample opportunities, and many large companies are offering attractive job packages to Mechanical Engineering students. Himanshu Singh's success has received best wishes from the college's Chairman, Architect Shri Achal Chaudhary, Vice Chairman Shri Yogendra Jain, Shri Rajesh Chaudhary, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Amit Chanda, among others, for a bright future ahead.

