Left Menu

Pune varsity directs affiliated colleges to conduct special drive against e-cigarettes

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:49 IST
Pune varsity directs affiliated colleges to conduct special drive against e-cigarettes
  • Country:
  • India

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has directed all affiliated colleges and educational institutions to conduct a special campaign to ensure that e-cigarettes are not used or sold in and around their premises, an official said on Friday.

The SPPU has acted on a circular, dated May 18 issued by the Education Directorate (Higher Education), asking varsities to prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes on the premises of educational institutes.

The use of e-cigarettes is prohibited as per the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, of 2019.

In a circular, SPPU registrar Dr Prafulla Pawar stated that colleges and educational institutes are required to take necessary measures and hold a special campaign to ensure that the e-cigarettes are neither sold nor used on their premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023