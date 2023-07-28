Left Menu

221 new Assam Rifles recruits, including 81 women participate in attestation parade

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:21 IST
Altogether 221 new Assam Rifles recruits, including 81 riflewomen on Friday participated in the attestation parade of the force.

The passing out parade of the new recruits was held at Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Shokhuvi marking the culmination of a rigorous recruit training schedule as they took the 'Oath of Affirmation' to serve the nation selflessly and with devotion.

Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles Training Centre and School, Brigadier S K Sheoran reviewed the grand attestation parade which was also graced by the officers, families, school children, parents and guardians of the recruits and locals.

Addressing the recruits, Brig Sheoran highlighted the rich history and role of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force of the country. He congratulated the recruits and their proud parents on successful completion of training and wished them success and happiness in all their future endeavours.

The newly passed-out riflemen and riflewomen will now join their respective units and continue to serve the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

