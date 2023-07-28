Left Menu

Guv says received complaints on expired drugs being re-channelled into the market

28-07-2023
Guv says received complaints on expired drugs being re-channelled into the market
Stating that he has received a complaint that expired drugs are being supplied to the market in the state by some corrupt persons, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said strict action will be taken if the allegation is found to be true.

Bose said that he received an email through his ADC which alleges a racket being operational in the drug market in which medicines which have passed their expiry dates are being repackaged and relabelled.

The governor said that it has been alleged that ''it's a multi-crore business, old expired medicines are being marketed as new medicines.'' The governor assured that this allegation will certainly be enquired into and the culprits booked.

Bose said that if the allegation that drugs having passed their expiry age are being collected, relabelled and channelled into the pharmaceutical market are found to be true, he said those responsible will be dealt with very strictly as it is a ''crime against humanity.''

