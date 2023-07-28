Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:59 IST
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, July 28:After spe'
*After spending two days in jail, ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal were granted interim bail by the HC in a case related to irregularities in coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh.

* HC rejected a public interest litigation by a ''hardcore fan'' aggrieved by the ''derogatory letters'' written by Sukesh Chandrasekhar to actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, involved in criminal proceedings together with the alleged conman.

* HC has asked the National Rare Diseases Committee to explore the possibility of procuring medication for spinal muscular atrophy at a reasonable cost.

* HC has dismissed an Indian Air Force airman's petition seeking permission for pursuing higher education at an Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

* HC closed contempt proceedings against 12 lawyers accused of involvement in an incident of vandalism in Tis Hazari Courts during a protest by advocates in 2006.

