Tutor booked for molesting, showing obscene videos to minor in Haryana

Police have registered a case against a tutor here for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl and showing obscene videos to her, police said on Friday.The girl used to take tuition from the accused at his home, they said.For past some time, the accused used to show obscene videos to the girl student coming to his home for tuition.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have registered a case against a tutor here for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl and showing obscene videos to her, police said on Friday.

The girl used to take tuition from the accused at his home, they said.

For past some time, the accused used to show obscene videos to the girl student coming to his home for tuition. Sometimes, he also molested her, they said.

Initially, the girl did not tell anyone about her ordeal as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences. A few days later, however, she disclosed the matter to her family and stopped going to classes.

On Thursday, she finally reported the matter to police.

Taking cognizance of the matter, police have started an investigation by registering a case against the teacher under the POCSO Act and other provisions of the law.

According to the police, the girl studies in Class 11 at a private school in Ambala Cantonment.

