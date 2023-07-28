Left Menu

19,873 conjunctivitis cases in Chhattisgarh; infected children told to skip school

Following a surge in conjunctivitis cases in Chhattisgarh, the state government on Friday issued instructions to education department officials to ensure children infected with the eye flu are not sent to school in order to check its further spread.Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, who also holds the health portfolio, told a press conference here that more than 19,800 cases of eye flu have been registered in the state.He said, as many as 19,873 people are suffering from the eye flu in the state, which has sufficient quantity of medicines for their treatment.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:06 IST
  India

He said, "as many as 19,873 people are suffering from the eye flu in the state, which has sufficient quantity of medicines for their treatment. People suffering from the infection are recovering within three to seven days.'' Asked about the rising number of conjunctivitis cases among children, he said, ''Schools will not be closed as this will affect studies. Children having the infection are being told not to attend school.'' Singh Deo said the Directorate of Public Instruction has issued an order to all joint directors of the school education department and district education officers regarding prevention of eye flu and other seasonal diseases.

Children who have the eye flu have been asked not to come to school. Also, officials have been told to make government and private schools aware about preventive measures to be taken against seasonal diseases, said the deputy CM.

In a letter, the Directorate of Public Education has been said the facility of eye testing and treatment of conjunctivitis is available free of cost in medical colleges, district hospitals, community health centers and primary health centres.

''Conjunctivitis is an infectious disease that spreads through contact. That's why the patient should be advised not to touch his eyes. The spread of this disease can be prevented by avoiding shaking hands with the infected patient and by separating things used by him. The disease does not spread just by looking into the eyes of an infected person,'' said the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

