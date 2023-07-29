Need to change colonial narratives: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday stressed the need for changing the colonial narratives, which he said have been carried forward even after independence.

Speaking at the launch of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj's book ''Narrative ka Mayajaal'', Hosabale said the narrative set during the British rule was carried forward after independence by their ''agents''. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was also present at the event. Talking about the narratives, Hosabale said when the Mughals invaded the country, people faced them fiercely.

''We never thought of the Mughals to be superior to us... The people of this country never accepted that the barbarians who attacked us were superior to us,'' the RSS general secretary said.

He said during the colonial rule a narrative was set which made people believe they were slaves and the ''white man's burden''.

''It should have changed after independence,'' he said. He also said several attempts were made to create hatred about India, Hindus, its culture and everything related to it.

''The so-called educated people and media of this country have accepted this narrative. Europe-centric ideas are there in our lives, our education system, and our perspective of the society. The narrative will not change unless we give up the colonial mindset,'' he said.

Speaking at the event, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan lauded social organisations which take action to bring change, in an apparent reference to the RSS, even as he did not name it. Khan praised Ekal Vidyalayas, and lauded organisations which were working on ground to bring social change.

''I am intentionally not naming any organisation... I went to Nagpur, I was invited by the university, I met other people as well, I told them you are doing a lot of work, but what impresses me the most are the Ekal Vidyalayas,'' Khan said.

The Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation was founded in the Gumla district (now in Jharkhand) in 1986. The one teacher schooling initiative was conceptualised by Bhaurao Deoras, the younger brother of the 3rd Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras.

Punj, meanwhile, hoped his book would help in breaking the ''colonial narratives''.

The book, written in Hindi and published by Prabhat Prakashan, explores the prevalent narratives, and their impact on Indian politics and society.

The various chapters cover topics like the ''Macaulay narrative'', narratives around the Dravid-Aryan theories, Hindu And Hindutva, two nation theory, Kashmir issue, among others.

''I have endeavored to unravel the intricate web of narratives that shape our individual and collective identities. These narratives hold the power to influence our thoughts and beliefs, and it is crucial for us to discern the truth amidst myriad of tales,'' he said. ''Through this book, I aspire to empower readers with the knowledge to critically analyze the narratives that surround them, fostering a more informed and harmonious society. I hope that 'Narrative ka Mayajaal' helps decolonisation of Indian minds,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)