Left Menu

NMC asks health institutions to form sexual harassment probe panels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 08:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 08:24 IST
NMC asks health institutions to form sexual harassment probe panels
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued directions to all health institutions in the country, asking them to form committees to probe sexual harassment allegations levelled against any of their employees, in compliance with the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act.

In a letter to the institutions and medical colleges, the commission cited the Supreme Court's directions regarding the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

''Accordingly, all the medical colleges are requested to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court as under.

''All health institutions/medical colleges are directed to undertake a time-bound exercise to verify as to whether the medical colleges/institutions have constituted ICCS/LCS/ICs, as the case may be, and that the composition of the said committees is strictly in terms of the provisions of the POSH Act,'' the NMC said.

''The institutions shall ensure that necessary information regarding the constitution and composition of the ICCS/LCS/ICs, details of the e-mail IDs and contact of the designated persons, the procedure prescribed for submitting an online complaint, as also the relevant rules, regulations and internal policies are made readily available on the website of the institution/organisation/authority/functionary/body, which is required to be updated from time to time,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023