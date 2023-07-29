Left Menu

More napping in infants linked with smaller vocabularies, poorer cognition

Others may still need to nap past three years of age.Caregivers should use a childs mental age and not chronological age to ascertain a childs sleep needs, said Gliga.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:55 IST
More napping in infants linked with smaller vocabularies, poorer cognition
  • Country:
  • India

Infants who nap a lot may have smaller vocabularies and poorer cognitive skills, new research has found.

Some children consolidate information during sleep more efficiently and thus, nap less frequently, the research from the University of East Anglia, UK, said.

Others, usually with fewer words and poorer cognitive skills, need to nap more often, the researchers said, adding that reducing their naps would not improve brain development.

''There is a lot of parental anxiety around sleep. Parents worry that their kids don't nap as much as expected for their age – or nap too frequently and for too long.

''Young children will naturally nap for as long as they need and they should be allowed to do just that,'' said Teodora Gliga, lead researcher of the study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry (JCPP) Advances.

The researchers studied 463 infants aged between eight months and three years during lockdown in 2020.

Parents were surveyed about their children's sleep patterns, their ability to focus on a task, to retain information, and the number of words they understood and could say. They were also asked about their socio-economic status and education, the neighbourhood they lived in, and the amount of screen time and outdoors activities their child engaged in.

None of the children they studied went to daycare during lockdown, which meant fewer disturbances to the children's natural sleep patterns, the researchers said.

''What we found is that the structure of daytime sleep is an indicator of cognitive development,'' said Gliga.

The negative association between naps frequency and vocabulary was found to be stronger in older children, she said.

''While the majority of parents told us that their child's sleep was unaffected by lockdown, parents from lower socio-economic backgrounds were more likely to report a worsening in sleep.

''Our findings suggest that children have different sleep needs - some children may drop naps earlier because they don't need them anymore. Others may still need to nap past three years of age.

''Caregivers should use a child's mental age and not chronological age to ascertain a child's sleep needs,'' said Gliga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023