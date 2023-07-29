Left Menu

'Gives pain to all of us': Om Birla on incidents in Manipur

Whatever incidents that took place in the state were not good incidents, Birla said in an apparent reference to the violence in Manipur.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 29-07-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 18:29 IST
'Gives pain to all of us': Om Birla on incidents in Manipur
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for peace in Manipur, saying the incidents the state witnessed since the outbreak of violence on May 3 are ''painful''.

Only peace can bring prosperity in the state and the region, he said, addressing a conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association here.

''There is always pain in my heart. Whatever incidents that took place in the state were not good incidents,'' Birla said in an apparent reference to the violence in Manipur. ''That gives pain to all of us.'' Birla said the country and all the state, as well all societies must walk on the path of peace.

''All of us should make efforts for the restoration of people,'' he said. ''Hence, we call for peace from the humanity point of view.'' The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023