Gujarat to host G20 Empower summit and ministerial meeting on women-led development in Aug

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-07-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 21:07 IST
Gujarat will host the G20 EMPOWER summit and the G20 ministerial conference on women empowerment in Gandhinagar between August 1 and 4, the state government said on Saturday.

The theme of the event will be women-led inclusive development. More than 600 delegates from all over the world will attend this event, the government said.

The EMPOWER summit under India's G20 presidency will begin on August 1 with the launch of the G20 EMPOWER digital inclusion platform by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, stated an official release.

Panel discussions during the event will centre around the topics of women redefining leadership, leveraging digital public infrastructure to advance financial equality of women, achieving 'tech-equity' for women, women-led enterprises, and empowering stories by inspirational leaders, etc, the release said. The G20 ministerial conference on women empowerment will be inaugurated by Union minister Irani on August 2 and will be followed by deliberations across five ministerial sessions on subjects on education and digital skilling for women's empowerment, skilling opportunities for women, and women in emerging technologies.

There will also be ministerial-level discussions on topics such as women and space, power of culture and women's empowerment, climate resilience action-impact on women's health and farming, and women and girls as changemakers in climate resilience action among others, the release said.

