Left Menu

CM Mann to flag off school headmasters for training at IIM Ahmedabad

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:17 IST
CM Mann to flag off school headmasters for training at IIM Ahmedabad
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will Sunday flag off a delegation of 50 headmasters of government schools for training at a premier management institute.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Saturday said the first batch of 50 headmasters is being sent to the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

In a statement issued here, Bains said the Punjab government has decided to ensure specialised training for the headmasters at IIM Ahmedabad, which is renowned for its management courses all over the world.

The chief minister will flag off the first batch of headmasters from Mohali on Sunday, Bains added.

The minister said 138 principals from government schools in the state have already received training at world-renowned educational institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023