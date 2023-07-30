Left Menu

Cong leader Kanhaiya Kumar mocks MP home minister's 'film fixation', alleges state top in crimes against women, tribals

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Sunday attacked Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra by claiming the latter was more interested in clothes worn by Deepika Padukone in films even as the state is witnessing maximum atrocities against women and tribals.Mishra had objected to the saffron colour of Padukones dress in a song from the film Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan.Kumar, the national in charge of the Congress National Students Union of India, was speaking at the Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat organized by students and unemployed youth from the tribal community.Mishra has great interest in films.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:31 IST
Cong leader Kanhaiya Kumar mocks MP home minister's 'film fixation', alleges state top in crimes against women, tribals
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Sunday attacked Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra by claiming the latter was more interested in clothes worn by Deepika Padukone in films even as the state is witnessing ''maximum atrocities'' against women and tribals.

Mishra had objected to the saffron colour of Padukone's dress in a song from the film 'Pathaan', also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Kumar, the national in charge of the Congress' National Students Union of India, was speaking at the 'Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat' organized by students and unemployed youth from the tribal community.

''Mishra has great interest in films. He often observes how Deepika Padukone (in films) dresses. Maximum atrocities against women and tribals are taking place in Madhya Pradesh. So, it would be better if the home minister runs his state first,'' Kumar said.

Kumar, former president of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union, also attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's flagship 'Ladli Behna' scheme, under which women fulfilling certain criteria are given Rs 1,000 per month.

''BJP leaders are saying this amount would be increased. They should keep this amount with themselves and tells us why a gas cylinder costing Rs 350 is sold at Rs 1,400,'' he alleged.

CM Chouhan recently said the aid under the Ladli Behna scheme would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month soon.

Attacking right-wing organizations, Kumar claimed that in order to change the basic identity of the tribals, efforts were being made to describe them as ''forest dwellers''.

''If those living in forests are forest dwellers, then should people living in flats be called flat dwellers,'' he quipped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023