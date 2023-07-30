Left Menu

300 institutions to be developed as centres of excellence for capacity building of teachers: Pradhan

It was jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and coincided with the third anniversary of the NEP 2020.The prime minister released the first instalment of Rs 630 crore under the PM SHRI scheme for 6,207 schools. He also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 22:36 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Three hundred institutions across the country will be developed as centres of excellence for capacity building of teachers, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

Delivering the valedictory address at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, Pradhan said to be future-ready, one has to think about skilling in Indian languages.

''Capacity building of teachers is a priority and from this academic year, 300 institutions, including 100 from school education, 100 from higher education and 100 from skill institutions will be developed as centres of excellence,'' he said.

''It is the responsibility of all of us to convert National Curriculum Framework (NCF) guidelines into textbooks. All educational and skill institutions will have to work with interest on this,'' he added.

The minister also stressed ensuring continuous efforts towards the capacity building of the youth and enabling effective college governance.

He said schools selected for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme are the primary laboratory for the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and asked the heads of educational institutions to make concerted efforts to strengthen the school ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam at the old Pragati Maidan here. It was jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and coincided with the third anniversary of the NEP 2020.

The prime minister released the first instalment of Rs 630 crore under the PM SHRI scheme for 6,207 schools. He also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

