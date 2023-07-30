Left Menu

Duty with compassion is true service to society: RSS chief Bhagwat at cancer hospital event

Bhagwat said the country lacks good education and health facilities.Despite the desire, good education and health facilities are not available. Efforts should be made to remove suffering from everyones life, the RSS chief added.He said it was necessary to have a cancer hospital in Maharashtra which is accessible and affordable to all.

Duty with compassion is true service to society: RSS chief Bhagwat at cancer hospital event
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said duty to society with compassion is true service.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital and a temple complex here, Bhagwat said saving lives is service towards the Almighty if done with purity.

''Service to human kind with the emotion of eradicating grief and without any selfish motive and ego is understanding duty towards others,''' he said.

Bhagwat said education and health is equally important like ''roti, kapda and makaan'' (food, clothing and shelter), but the facilities are inadequate and the need of the hour is affordable and accessible health infrastructure.

Bhagwat expressed confidence that the proposed cancer hospital will benefit society as it is being done with genuine emotions of eradicating grief and hardships.

''Saving lives is service to the Almighty and this gives hope to the people that they are not alone,'' he said.

He assured all help for the hospital project from the RSS. Bhagwat said the country lacks good education and health facilities.

''Despite the desire, good education and health facilities are not available. These facilities should be available within easy reach. A cancer hospital is a must in the present times,'' he said. Bhagwat said all this (incidence of cancer) is happening due to the changing lifestyle and psychosomatic diseases. ''A cancer hospital is a service function. Sensitivity is important in today's life. If you do good then good will come to you. If you give good, you will receive good. If you have the feeling of working only for profit, there will be no profit. We have to believe that only if we do good, it will be good. Efforts should be made to remove suffering from everyone's life,'' the RSS chief added.

He said it was necessary to have a cancer hospital in Maharashtra which is accessible and affordable to all. ''In our country everything is seen in spiritual terms. Purity and consciousness are important. One should communicate with those whom one is serving. One should strive to give them what is better,'' Bhagwat added. Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said state-of-art facilities will be provided at the (600-bed) hospital along with protein therapy with technical support from Tata Cancer Hospital.

