IIT Jammu inks pacts with five universities

Faculty members from one institution will lend their expertise for teaching courses, conducting collaborative research, and submitting joint project proposals at the other institution, promoting a culture of academic excellence and cross-disciplinary collaboration, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 19:52 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology here on Monday signed memorandums of understanding with five renowned universities, in a significant stride towards fostering academic collaboration and promoting knowledge exchange.

The IIT Jammu signed the pact with the National Institutes of Technology at Agartala, Warangal, and Patna, an official spokesperson said.

MoUs were also signed with the Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering (SLIET) in Punjab and Technology and Mody University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Rajasthan, he added.

Under these ''transformative collaborations'', the spokesperson said IIT Jammu will jointly engage with the five tech institutes for cutting-edge research projects aligning with their mutual interests. He said IIT Jammu's partnership with Rajasthan's MUST holds a special significance as it seeks to empower girls by providing them with world-class educational opportunities in a tech-savvy environment. Under this collaboration, IIT Jammu will offer summer internship opportunities, semester-long courses, and credit transfer options to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students from MUST, the spokesman said. The institutes will collaborate on the supervision of PhD students, conduct joint workshops and seminars, and exchange academic information, scholarly materials, and publications, he added.

He said the exchange will also pave the way for the admission of students for direct or early MTech and PhD programmes at IIT Jammu and the initiation of joint PhD and PG programmes.

“The MoUs envision a shared pool of faculty expertise, fostering the reciprocal utilisation of knowledge and academic resources between partner institutes. Faculty members from one institution will lend their expertise for teaching courses, conducting collaborative research, and submitting joint project proposals at the other institution, promoting a culture of academic excellence and cross-disciplinary collaboration,” the spokesman said.

