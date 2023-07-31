Nations, enterprises will decline if they do no innovate: Kerala Governor

Nations or enterprises which do not keep up with the developments or innovate will age and decline, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Monday.

Khan was speaking at the first convocation of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology at Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to the students who were graduating from the institute, the Governor said that digital innovations were transforming products, services, methods of production and even re-configuring identities and societies worldwide.

''The rapid strides in technology have become part of our daily lives. Though the way we work, learn and interact with the world are being shaped and reshaped by technology, we tend to take these strides for granted.

''In such a brave new world, a digital university is bound not only to elevate the levels of higher education, but also to digitally empower our society, in tune with the changing trends as well as the lasting values that have guided us so far... Nations become back numbers if they do not reckon with the developments of the age. Any enterprise that does not innovate, ages and declines,'' he said.

Khan said that people of India were fortunate to have the world’s third largest startup ecosystem and an atmosphere that was most conducive for digital innovation with a social outlook.

He also referred to a recent remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India’s technology evolution and revolution. ''The PM had said that India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography, and the scale of our economy,'' Khan recalled.

The Governor further said that with the rise in use of technology, there have been doubts worldwide regarding ethical issues arising from the dependence on big data and ''the possibility of global inequalities with countries gaining greater hold over data that influences economic strength''.

''While the world of digital innovation is exciting, those involved in it have a responsibility to minimize associated dangers and to direct techno advances in the service of social equality, inclusion and empowerment. I understand that digital technology has the potential to undo the wrongs and biases of the past by utilising the right data, missing data, alternative data and complete data.

''What is in store is perhaps a collaborative world of humans and robots, a ‘human-bot’ revolution that would compel us to introspect on our past deeds through the lens of fairness and equality. It is said that with greater digital capabilities comes greater responsibility, since such capabilities directly impact the entire humanity,'' he said.

Regarding the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (KUDSIT), Khan said that it came into existence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The inception of this institution marked Kerala’s unfailing determination to take its digital accomplishments to the next level, and to improve overall efficiency by accelerating a digital transformation in several areas including education. Looking back, we are all proud of Kerala Digital University’s leap forward, equipping students to think digital, innovate digital and act digital,'' he said.

The Governor also said that the global outlook of the university was evident from the Memorandum of Understanding it has signed with leading universities like Oxford, Manchester and Edinburgh for joint research projects, and exchange of students and faculty.

''I am happy that a curriculum aligning with the latest technology landscape and industry requirements, the thrust on experiential and interdisciplinary learning, strong technology and research partnerships and incubation centres like Maker village, have added strength to the university,'' he said.

