Atishi writes to higher education secy, DU VC over 'arbitrary' appointments in Delhi govt-funded colleges

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has written to the secretary of higher education and the Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor against the ''arbitrary'' appointment of principals, officers on special duty (OSDs) and ministerial staff in the colleges funded by the city government.

In her letter, Atishi has asked for the cancellation of the interviews scheduled for the post of principal of Shivaji College on Tuesday (August 1) and said any appointment effected without the approval of a full-fledged governing body is against established laws.

''Truncated bodies are not empowered to make appointments. Any appointment made without approval of full-fledged governing body is against established laws, statutes and rules and regulations. Delhi University is inexplicably delaying formation of government bodies in the state-funded colleges,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

She further said recruitment in the DU colleges that are fully funded by the city government should only take place after full-fledged government bodies with government nominees are formed.

