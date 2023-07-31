Bengal guv harps on 'zero tolerance' in education sector corruption
Asserting that there will be zero tolerance to corruption in the education sector, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday said utmost transparency is needed in issues like filling up vacancies of teachers in universities.Bose, who was talking to reporters after attending a meeting of vice-chancellors of several state universities, referred to a painful experience about a former education minister being currently incarcerated on corruption charges.He, however, did not name Partha Chatterjee who was arrested in connection with school recruitment scam by ED.
- Country:
- India
Asserting that there will be 'zero tolerance' to corruption in the education sector, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday said utmost transparency is needed in issues like filling up vacancies of teachers in universities.
Bose, who was talking to reporters after attending a meeting of vice-chancellors of several state universities, referred to a ''painful experience'' about a former education minister being currently incarcerated on corruption charges.
He, however, did not name Partha Chatterjee who was arrested in connection with school recruitment scam by ED. ''Today I had an extensive conference with VCs, and distinguished representatives of national institutions and took certain decisions regarding the higher education sector, issues pending in universities, as decisions were taken to fill up vacancies of teachers. We will implement the decisions. But it was stressed there should be utmost transparency,'' he said.
Bose said, ''There will be zero tolerance to corruption. We had the painful experience of criminal prosecution against a former Education minister for alleged corruption. Such instances should not be repeated.'' The governor said, ''Autonomy of varsities is sacrosanct. The autonomy of universities will not be allowed to be compromised. No external or internal factor will be allowed.” Asked about reports that the state may go to the Supreme Court on the issue of the governor's role in the higher education sector, he said, ''What happened has happened.'' Bose said students can meet and communicate with the governor as part of ‘Aamne Saamne’ programme at Raj Bhavan by calling up a special number or through email 12 hours before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Partha Chatterjee
- C V Ananda Bose
- West Bengal
- Bose
- Education
- Aamne Saamne
ALSO READ
West Bengal: Rail blockade affects train services on Sealdah-Naihati line
It was constructive and fruitful; real challenge starts today: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting of 26 opposition parties.
Only job the regime at Centre does today is to buy and sell governments: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting of 26 parties.
I want to ask BJP and NDA, can they challenge INDIA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on new name of opposition parties' alliance.
INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on new name of opposition parties' alliance.