Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Indian Icon Awards 2023, now in their third edition, was held at the Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, Delhi on 15th July, 2023. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by Dr. Kiran Bedi (Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry). Guests of Honor for the event were, His Excellency Mr. J.K. Tripathi, IFS (Former Ambassdor of Zimbabwe), Major Gen. Sanjay Soi (Retd.) (CEO at Security Sector Skill Development Council, CEO & Managing Partner Settlers International), Shri. Gopal Krishna Agarwal (BJP National Spokes Person, Delhi), Dr. Asif Iqbal (President Indian Economic Trade Organisation Delhi), Prof. Subha Rajan, Senior Fellow (The IMAGINDIA, New Delhi), Shri. Georjee Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director of GCCR), Mr. Jagdish Luthra (Founder Rosemary Institute), Mr. Teerath Ram, Former IES (B.Tech IIT Delhi, Senior Faculty Made Easy Next IAS, Joint Secretary IIT Delhi Alumni Association), Prof. Dr. Dewakar Goel (Chairman Aero Academy Aviation science and management, Ex Executive Director Airports Authority of India and Director Indian Aviation Academy Govt. of India), Dr. Shashank Kharabanda (Ceo- AngelLife Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Yashbant Mohanty Dogra (Senior Product Manager and Product Architecture IT), Dr. CK Bhardwaj (Vice President at GHA & GHA Ambassador of Peace & Disarmament), Mr. Deepak Sharma (Founder & President of Deeproserves). The guests of honor and speakers discussed the emerging social media market as a new market.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Indian Icon Awards and Conference.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com Indian Icon Awards 2023 Winner List – Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao ( Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission & Facebook Super Editor ) Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal Dimple Pradhan Mr. Anirudh Chauhan Dr. ( Prof. ) Amit Kumar Patel AsthaZ Self Defense Academy Robin Singh Dr. Pankaj Thanvi- Director, CYBERTECH Mr. Nikku Gill Dr. Manish Kocher Mrs. Swati Aggarwal Ms. Rejina Elsa Georjee Mrs. Sheetal Jain Mrs. Sreepadma Mr. Gulshan Kumar ( DizitalAdda ) Mr. Sumit Nath Mr. Shibayan Ganguly Mrs. Maitri Indrasen Singh Dr. Neeta Pant Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd.

Ms. Amala James Mr. Shyam Sunder Agrawal Shyamantak Ganguly Mr. Ramdas Tukaram Kokare Dr. Anand Gupta Mr. Mukesh Jain Charanjeev Malhotra Dr. D N V S R Sarma Bhaktavatsalam Memorial College for Women ( Dr. K R Dhanalakshmi ) Dr. Sameer Dileep Joshi Dr. Pankaj Kumar Sharma ALATHEA BIOTEC PRIVATE LIMITED Mr. Mohammad Shumail Nazim Dr. Balaji Mr. Ram Krishna Meher Mrs. Preetha Balakrishnan Kumar Netra Chikitsalaya Lt. Col. Jasinder Singh Sodhi ( Retired ) BHATHI NAGARAJ AND COMPANY ( Shivanand.Rajshekar.Bidari ) Dr. Ajay Dubey Rootveda Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Mrs. Neha Mody Mahaveer Enterprise Shree Gnanganga School Mr. Ankit Tibrewala Ms. Vandana Buddhia Mr. ARUL DAS The Pearl Window ( Best creative Start-up in Crafted Gifting and Curated Lifestyle ) Vrixam Amritam Sewa Sanstha, Udaipur ( Gopesh Sharma ) Mr. Archan Aditya Dr. Josyula S Shekar Narad Sahu ZYVANA INTEGRATED SERVICES PVT. LTD.

Dr. Sudhakar Audichya Er. Om Prakash Singh -Chairman ( P N NATIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOL ) Mr. Swapnil Sudhir Vichare Vinayaka High School, Chittoor DT ( A.P ) Mabel the Makeover Wellness Salon and Academy Mr. Ajay Singh Bhandralia Manoj Prasad Prof. Dr. Dinesh V Kala Mr. Dineshwar Parsad Soni SAFECON INDIA Mr. Rajesh Bhagvandas Amin John Kirubagaran Mr. Prateek Dua Dr. Jyothsna Lakshmi Varanasi Seena Murukan APURVA PARIKH ARCHITECTS Dr. Mir Anwar Mohiuddin IRS, Dlitt, Paris France, Deputy Commissioner Customs Hyderabad Govt of India Achievers Spot ALOKINFOTECH ( Mr. Yuvaraj ) Ellora EPC Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Bharath Raj B Mr. Yashbant Mohanty Dogra Mr. Bhaskar Reddy Mekala Maharashtra Shikashan Prasrak Mandal and Somayya Group Mr. Ravindra Pratap Singh TEATREE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. ( Hospitals & Diagnostics) ( Raja G C ) PBINDIA Herbal Sales and Marketing Private Limited Ruchi Kishore Plank And Weave India Private Limited Dr. Suresh Pathak Mr. Deepak Sharma Harshly Education and Skills Technologies Private ltd ( Easyhaionline.com ) Ms. Ayushi Agrawal RAVINDRA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING OF WOMEN, KURNOOL ANDHRA PRADESH Mr. Manu Kulshrestha KOWSALYA S Logwiz Institute of Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd, Chennai Reqwiz Consulting & Sourcing Pvt. Ltd, Chennai Lifepath Academy ( Dr. Bhavesh Madhu Chandrakant Manek ) Nilam Rath Vyshna. M Vinayak Sr. Sec. School, Sikar Sunita Raghuwanshi Mahesh Memorial Public School Bagh Dist ( Dhar ) M.P Dr. M Deepthi Priyadarshini Sanjay Bharat Dhanshetty PANKAJ SINGH ( JAGA GROUP ) Mr. Rohit Kadam Make my Interiors ( Inderjit Singh Bagga ) Mrs. Kusum Garg HERO ISRANI ( RAJMANDIR SUITING SHIRTING BAIRAGARH BHOPAL ) Mr. Jayaprakash G Mrs. Komal Joshi ( Vidhik Shiksha ) Hi-Tech Water Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Edwigh Eddie Majaw - Shillong Entertainment Event Network ( S.E.E.N ) Mr. Sudip Pradhan Gopal Sharma International School Lunked Events- Mr. Naresh Kumar Dr. Sandeep Yadav Mr. Akash Soni K. D. Group of Co. ( Home Decor ) Er. B. S. Parihar Mr. C A Ramesh Nagar Dwarka International School Siddhi Soi & Sushmita Bhattrai, Co-founder, Potato Potahto Films Tentu Venkataramana Gupta Rugs India ( Ajay Gupta ) Scholar's Mate Career Institute ( Sourav Jain ) Sina Building Solution Dr. S. ATHEENA MILAGI PANDIAN Sangam Caterers Pvt. Ltd. ( Yajas Kharbanda ) Dr. Shashikant Singh Baudh ( Founder &CEO ) Board of Ucchtar Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal Delhi Subhojit Ghosh Mahadev Telefilms & Entertainment ( Manoj Patel Director & Producer ) EMIAC Technologies Private Limited Kishori Lal Nagpal ( Cine Projector Corporation ) Ishanjali Paramedical College & Nursing Science Manoj Kumar Saha Founder of Manoranjan Saha Memorial Bed College Rudraksh Astrology ( Surendra Bhargav ) Lion MJF Dr. Anish Kumar Lakshya Flexi Tubes & Profile Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Kishor Kumar ( Suniti Foundation India, Mumbai ) HAPPY POINT GROUP OF SCHOOLS, JAIPUR SR Housing & Construction Pvt. Ltd.

Somenath Dasgupta Sonam Srivastava Dr. Megha Rani TECHBYHEART Mrs. Mrinal Sawa Learners Pre school Pvt. Ltd. ( Aditya Kumar Singh ) Shanti Sahni Dr. Sheetal Sharma Ms. Srilekha Kaluvakunta Dr. Kannikaparmeshwari G ( Librarian & Range Leader ) The Pinnacle Foundation A.S. CAREHOMES PRIVATE LIMITED Mr. Santanu Ghosh VedaVihaan The Global School ( Navdip Educational Trust ) Mr. Rajesh Jain Kalaimamani Dr.Radhika Shurajit Dr. ( Prof. ) Neelam sahu Prof. Vijaykant Verma Prof. Sankarasubramanian Anandan Vijay Malhotra Dr. Ratan Sengupta Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary Sandeep M Jain Dr. Neeraj Pandey Shero Home Food Mr. PRAKHAR PRANJWAL Mrs. Mausmi Ghosh Dr. Rupashree Dasgupta Sam Billiard Club Dr. Santosh Toppo Jeevan Care Centre Suvrnabhumi Infrabuild LLP Ebenezer Joseph Dr. Rupali Singh Mr. Sudarshan Sabat Kukul Tarmaster Anil Sankhi Joys International Academy Rareminds ( Ms. Subhashini Ramaswamy ) Satish Kumar Mandal Kiteskraft Productions LLP congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Indian Icon Awards https://indianiconawards.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/3912793/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg

