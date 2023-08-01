Boost Initiative supports whopping 60,000 apprentices stay in

The Government’s successful Apprenticeship Boost Initiative has supported a whopping 60,000 apprentices stay in or take up an apprenticeship, since it was introduced in August 2020.

“The scheme continues to prove its worth, let alone deliver win-win outcomes for Kiwis looking for work and businesses,” Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Following the global financial crisis, the National Party sat on their laurels and let the apprenticeship numbers plummet downwards. We’ve continued to take action to support people into jobs, providing targeted support right where it’s needed most.

“The scheme is helping people wanting to earn while they work and learn. It’s also a boost for the employers who take them on, providing jobs that ultimately help put more money into the pockets of whānau and households, and the wider New Zealand economy,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“The Apprenticeship Boost Initiative is playing a crucial role in making sure we’re supporting Kiwis into careers and meeting the needs of employers,” Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said.

“Continuing to support people to become highly skilled practitioners helps not just these learners, but their whānau and households, their employers, and the wider community.

“The initiative also gives apprentices certainty about their future with their employer while they complete their training. Apprentices are significant investments for employers, particularly in their first two years. The financial support provided through the scheme ensures they can stay with their employers, even during challenging economic times,” Jan Tinetti said.

“Apprenticeship Boost has been paid to nearly 20,000 employers so far and is a tangible way to build skills and expertise for the jobs that are needed to support our Government’s bold and ambitious infrastructure programme. This is important now more than ever, as we rebuild following the devastating effects of the extreme North Island weather events.

“There also continues to be a focus on supporting Māori and Pacific people to get skilled jobs in key growth areas. Nearly 11,000 Māori and nearly 5,000 Pacific people have been supported by Apprenticeship Boost.

“Alongside Apprenticeship Boost, programmes like Mana in Mahi, and Mayors Taskforce for Jobs have also seen over 11,000 people supported into work respectively. Our extensive suite of employment programmes have all been pivotal in keeping people in jobs and supporting employers to invest in job seekers. These investments continue to be key to unlocking the potential of Kiwis and bolstering the workforce and our economy,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)