Winners of The Open Group India 2023 Awards Announced

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India The Open Group India has announced the winners of its Awards for Innovation & Excellence 2023 to recognize and reward outstanding achievements in the use of Open Standards and Open Source software. A new "Most Promising Program for Women in Enterprise Architecture" category has been introduced for 2023.

Since its inception in 2017, the awards have highlighted industry excellence, innovation, perseverance, leadership, and community contribution. Nominations across 8 different countries came from a wide spectrum of industries, including government, IT consulting, education and banking, from Member and Non-Member communities in South-East Asia, India, the Middle East, and Africa. 29 expert executives, thought leaders, and technology pioneers from 13 countries formed the panel of esteemed judges.

The Awards of Distinction were presented to: • Dubai Customs • Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources • Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia (MoF RI) • Chinese Taipei City Government • DXC Technology The Awards of Merit were presented to: • Capgemini Technology Services India Limited • Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development, Government of Kenya • Centre for Railway Information Systems • Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) Special Mentions were given to: • Cabinet Secretariat of Government of Mongolia • Schlumberger India Technology Center Pvt Ltd • Peritos Solutions & Consulting Private Limited After undergoing a rigorous two-stage evaluation process, these projects demonstrated excellence in the following criteria: 1. Clarity in problem definition, purpose and motivation 2. Evaluation of alternatives, followed by selection of the most appropriate business and technical solution 3. Use of the right standard for the stated problem and solution approach 4. Corroboration of the solution through measurable and visible results and its impact 5. Providing supporting documentation that substantiates the above and demonstrates the overall sustainability of the transformation Held in conjunction with The Open Group EA for Sustainability, July 2023 Conference, the India Awards Guest of Honour, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scinda, the esteemed Hon'ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Government of India, commented: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all participants and winners for their extraordinary accomplishments. Moreover, I applaud The Open Group for rewarding and recognising of innovation and excellence in utilizing open standards and open source. Given India's diverse and vibrant entrepreneurial culture, it possesses the capability to take the lead in establishing global standards that can serve as a role model for others. It is of utmost importance for the Indian industry to actively engage, and help make them robust for the years to come.'' Dr. Pallab Saha, General Manager, The Open Group India, stated: "In our fifth edition of The Open Group India awards, we strive to promote the use and adoption of open standards. These awards celebrate and showcase outstanding use cases of applying open standards in real-world settings that enable us to understand and foster the current state of practice. In an increasingly VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity) world, open standards balance stability along with innovation at scale." To find out more about The Open Group India Awards, please visit here.

About The Open Group The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 900 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)