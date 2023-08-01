Empowering schools with holistic and future-ready education solutions: BeyondSkool Launches 'Education Leaders of India' in Pune

In a bid to enhance this generation's proficiency with skills of critical thinking, communication, entrepreneurship and technology, BeyondSkool, India's No. 1 Skill Education company has launched the Education Leaders of India (ELI) initiative. The program is a tribute to education visionaries who are responsible for shaping our children's future. ELI strives to recognize and amplify the efforts of these leaders, equipping them with essential resources to make a significant impact in their schools. ELI aims to provide a platform for principals and owners to build a network for holistic development and create opportunities for rewards and recognition for their students.

The program kick-started with a conference and Ed-Talk - 'Catering to Alpha Generation - how are schools adapting to it.' The session that was hosted at The Ferns, Pune saw the participation of over 50 school leaders from renowned educational institutions in the city. The discussion facilitated a collaborative platform where educational thought leaders shared insights and best practices in adapting education to the needs of the Alpha Generation. The Chief Guests for the afternoon were on-air presenter for Radio One 94.3 FM, RJ Tarun and Mr. S.S. Deshmukh, Chairman of the Vidya Group of Schools. The speakers included Siddharth Rajgarhai, Chief Learner and Director, DPS Varanasi (Nashik; Lava, Nagpur; and Hinjewadi, Pune); Zeenat Shaikh, Principal, MSB Educational Institute; Kanika Anand, Principal, Arise International School, Ravet; Sonali Balwatkar, Principal, Akshara International School; Dr. Mrudula Mahajan, Vice Principal, Akshara International School; Bhavana Narsingoju, Principal, Symbiosis Jr. College; Ram Raina, Director, Cambridge International School; Sunita Rai, Principal, Eon Gyanankur English School; Monica Arora, Director, Beacon High School; Vishakha Gupta, Principal, Beacon High School; and Mukesh Tilwani, Director, Academic Heights Public School, Chikali, Pune and Bachpan Play School, Shivtej Nagar, Chinchwad.

The entire event was conducted in partnership with Dr. Kajal Chhatija, Director – United International School Founder & CEO – EduDrone Speaking on the launch of the ELI initiative, Payal Gaba – CEO & Founder of BeyondSkool said, ''We are excited to enter the vibrant educational landscape of Pune and contribute to the transformation of education for the Alpha Generation by equipping schools to deliver next-generation skills to our children. With the ELI initiative, our goal is to foster the exchange of best practices worldwide, professional development of our school leaders and enhance our school system and administration. Through professional conferences, Ed-Talks, newsletters, and referral programs, we aim to create a vibrant community of educational leaders dedicated to excellence.'' She further added, ''At BeyondSkool, we firmly believe in the upskilling of all stakeholders in education, be it students, by setting up Skill-labs in schools, teachers through specialized training and school leaders through the ELI initiative. We are excited about the possibilities ELI presents and look forward to empowering and supporting educational leaders in their quest to provide the best education for our children.'' The Education Leaders of India conference marks the beginning of BeyondSkool's journey in Pune and showcases its commitment to fostering educational excellence in the region.

BeyondSkool aims to empower schools with holistic and future-ready education solutions that enhance the learning experience for students and equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in the 21st century. The company's comprehensive offerings encompass setting up skill-labs — Communication, STEM and Financial Literacy labs — and delivering research-backed curriculum, trained teachers and impact assessments.

About BeyondSkool BeyondSkool is India's leading skill-education company. Its vision is to create new-age innovators, influencers, and problem solvers, through ingenious programmes that complement the current education system and equip kids to grow beyond the school curriculum.

The Upskilling Education Company has launched Communication Labs, Design Thinking Labs, STEM Labs, Financial Literacy Labs and LogiMath Labs in schools across Mumbai and Lucknow. In merely two years, BeyondSkool has already delivered skill-based courses to 22,000+ students worldwide across 20+ international markets.

Awarded the 'Most Innovative Solutions for 21st Century Upskilling' at ELDROK India K12 Summit, the platform was founded by two professionals who are parents, CXOs and MBA grads from top Indian and international universities with a combined rich industry experience of 45+ years, and led by a highly acclaimed academic team, researchers and advisors from across TFI, NYU, HKUST and IIT.

