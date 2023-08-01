Strive for Excellence: Registration for NMIMS MBA 2024 is now open as of August 1, 2023

NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) is renowned for grooming exceptional business leaders. With over four decades of commitment to providing cutting-edge skill sets, NMIMS empowers the business leaders of tomorrow, today and as a testament to its unwavering dedication, NMIMS now takes pride in announcing the opening of registrations for the NMIMS MBA program 2024. This heralds a new chapter for aspiring individuals, presenting them with the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey that will empower them to lead with vision and proficiency in the ever-evolving world of business.

More reasons why NMIMS stands out as the ideal choice for your MBA journey: • NMIMS stands as one of India's top B-schools with acclaimed rankings and accreditations, including the Financial Times (MiM) Ranking, NAAC A+ accreditation, AACSB re-accreditation, and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) • Offering diverse MBA programs including MBA Core, Pharmaceutical Management, HR, Digital Transformation (DT), and Business Analytics (BA) to ensure a wide range of specialisations.

• Exceptional faculty, a robust alumni network, and strong industry linkages enhance learning, while record placements in renowned companies reflect the success of its industry-oriented approach, preparing graduates for prosperous careers.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor of NMIMS, said, ''NMAT serves as a gateway for individuals to discover their potential in pursuing an MBA degree at NMIMS. Our institution prioritizes innovation, research, academic excellence, and industry relevance. By taking the NMAT exam, students open doors to MBA programs that have gained recognition across our multiple campuses. Our high rankings, in Financial Times, NIRF, Business Today, and Business World serve as proof of our dedication to offering quality education and shaping business leaders of tomorrow. Through our carefully designed MBA programs, graduates are equipped with skills to thrive in the ever-changing and challenging VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous) world.'' About NMAT by GMAC The NMAT by GMAC, the entrance exam for admission to secure admission to the NMIMS MBA 2024 program, provides a 75-day test window from October to December and offers flexibility in choosing the date, time, and location of the exam, accommodating the convenience of test-takers.

NMAT Application Process: Step 1 - Register on https://nmat.nmims.edu, fill in all the details in Step1 and Submit Step 2 - Complete your GMAC registration and pay the fees Step 3 - After receiving your GMAC ID, click Step 2 and log in with your GMAC ID and password.

Step 4 - Fill in all the details in the NMIMS Registration form and Pay the Fees Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean of SBM, Mumbai, said, ''At NMIMS School of Business Management, we focus on providing a learning and development experience that equip our students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and competencies to thrive in today's ever-evolving job market. The cutting-edge curriculum at SBM is aimed at enhancing the participant's critical thinking ability, analytical orientation, problem-solving skills, technological proficiency, and environment sensitivity in order to enable them to thrive in a dynamic environment.'' About School of Business Management SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS, which began as a business school 42 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998 in various such published surveys. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and the NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59. NMIMS School of Business Management MBA programs has been ranked amongst Top-100 Global B-School by FT MIM 2022.

