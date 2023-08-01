CSIR Director General inaugurates 'One Week, One Lab' event at CCMB in Hyderabad
CSIR Director General N Kalaiselvi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'One Week, One Lab' programme of the CSIR - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here.
The ''One Week, One Lab' is a nationwide campaign to showcase the technological breakthroughs and innovations in the CSIR labs.
Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh came up with the idea of making people visit the labs and witness the ongoing work, she said.
''It is with that kind of an idea to stay connected with the Indian society that we started this 'One Week, One Lab' programme,'' Kalaiselvi said.
Every laboratory among the 37 CSIR labs is conducting the event in their own style, she said.
The 'One Week, One Lab' at CCMB would be held from August 1-5.
