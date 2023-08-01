Left Menu

CSIR Director General inaugurates 'One Week, One Lab' event at CCMB in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:11 IST
CSIR Director General inaugurates 'One Week, One Lab' event at CCMB in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

CSIR Director General N Kalaiselvi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'One Week, One Lab' programme of the CSIR - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here.

The ''One Week, One Lab' is a nationwide campaign to showcase the technological breakthroughs and innovations in the CSIR labs.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh came up with the idea of making people visit the labs and witness the ongoing work, she said.

''It is with that kind of an idea to stay connected with the Indian society that we started this 'One Week, One Lab' programme,'' Kalaiselvi said.

Every laboratory among the 37 CSIR labs is conducting the event in their own style, she said.

The 'One Week, One Lab' at CCMB would be held from August 1-5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023