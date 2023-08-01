Introducing FORE Research Grant Competition (FRGC) 2023-24: Empowering Ground-breaking Research in Management

New Delhi (India), August 1: The FORE School of Management (FSM) is proud to announce the Research Grant Competition (FRGC 2023-24) aimed at encouraging innovative research in the management field. As a prestigious institution, FSM is committed to supporting doctoral and post-doctoral research scholars from India by offering a substantial grant funding of ₹30 Lakhs for both long and short duration projects in the management domain. The funding is intended to facilitate research projects that are theoretical, empirical, and/or have policy-related implications.

FRGC 2023-24: Fostering Cross-Disciplinary Research The FORE Research Grant Competition is a gateway to innovative research, welcoming cross-disciplinary and interdisciplinary research proposals that span across more than one discipline.

The grant funding of ₹30 Lakhs will be divided to support two categories of research projects based on their scope, duration, and budget: 1. The Short Duration Project, spanning up to 12 months, will receive a budget ranging from ₹2 to ₹3 Lakhs.

2. The Long Duration Project, extending up to 24 months, will have a budget between ₹3 to ₹5 Lakhs.

Eligibility and Selection Process The FRGC 2023-24 competition has inclusive eligibility criteria, accommodating all potential applicants. Research scholars from management institutes and colleges, recognized by (or affiliated to) the AICTE/UGC-recognized Indian Universities & Deemed Universities under Section 3, are eligible to apply. Moreover, there is no registration fee for participating in the competition.

To be eligible for the competition, applicants should be registered for a PhD/FPM/Post-Doctoral program of the affiliated institution at the time of application. All doctoral/FPM scholars must have completed their coursework to be eligible.

The selection process for awards in FRGC 2023-24 is fair and meticulous. A dedicated Research Committee will carefully review all the proposals received. Shortlisted scholars will then be invited to present their research ideas through an online presentation, followed by an online interview with a distinguished panel of experts in the management field. The grants will be awarded to the selected researchers based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee.

Proposal Guidelines Interested applicants must register online and submit their research proposals following specific guidelines. The proposal should be meticulously structured, comprising the following key elements: ·An abstract with relevant keywords to provide a concise overview of the research.

·An introduction section to set the context.

·A comprehensive outline of research gaps and clearly defined objectives.

·A detailed description of the data and methodology to be employed.

·An articulation of the expected research contribution to the field of management.

·A list of project deliverables outlining the expected outcomes.

·A budget estimate to indicate the financial requirements for executing the proposed research project.

FSM's Vision for Research and Education Through FRGC 2023-24, FSM is dedicated to fostering innovative research projects that will contribute significantly to the ever-changing business landscape. Aspiring researchers are encouraged to seize this opportunity and submit their proposals to participate in the competition. With a commitment to excellence and an unwavering passion for research, FSM aims to make a lasting impact on the world of management education and scholarship.

About FORE School of Management Established in 1992, the FORE School of Management is a premier institution committed to fostering leadership and innovation in the global business landscape. With a strong focus on providing holistic education, FSM empowers its students to become well-rounded, forward-thinking professionals capable of driving positive change in their respective fields.

To know more, visit - https://www.fsm.ac.in/FRGC-2023/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)